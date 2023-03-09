Facebook
3 charged in attempt to smuggle drugs into jail, officials say

Jail (generic)
Jail (generic)(MGN Online)
By WAFB staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 2:44 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Multiple people, including an inmate, have been charged with conspiring to smuggle drugs into the West Baton Rouge Parish Jail, officials said.

The West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office released the following statement about the case:

Sheriff Mike Cazes says, On Tuesday March 7, 2023 West Baton Rouge Parish Deputies received information from West Baton Rouge Parish Jail administration regarding a conspiracy to smuggle illegal narcotics into the West Baton Rouge Parish Jail. Through the subsequent investigation, Narcotics Detectives were able to ascertain that Kardell Samuel (20) conspired with Dervell Barnes (36), an inmate at the West Baton Rouge Parish Jail, to smuggle illegal narcotics into the penal facility.

As a result of the investigation, deputies seized 108 grams of methamphetamine and forty-six buprenorphine (Suboxone) sublingual strips. Three suspects were booked into the West Baton Parish Jail.

Kardell Samuel (20)

Baton Rouge, La

-PWITD Schedule II narcotics (methamphetamine)

-PWITD Schedule II narcotics (buprenorphine)

-Conspiracy to introduce contraband into a penal facility

James Gianelloni (45)

Baton Rouge, La

-PWITD Schedule II narcotics (methamphetamine)

-PWITD Schedule II narcotics (buprenorphine)

-Conspiracy to introduce contraband into a penal facility

Dervell Barnes (inmate) (36)

-Conspiracy to introduce contraband into a penal facility

Through the subsequent investigation, Narcotics Detectives were able to ascertain that the suspects had ties to a location in Baton Rouge. Information was relayed to the BRPD Street Crimes Unit. A search warrant was conducted and BRPD Officers seized 4.5 pounds of marijuana and four firearms, two of which were stolen. An additional arrest was made at this location.

