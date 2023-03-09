Facebook
Volunteers clean up drug infested homeless camp

A city-wide search for a missing man has some volunteers wanting to go even deeper
By Miranda Thomas
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 6:40 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A city-wide search for a missing man has some volunteers wanting to go even deeper.

Some search crews ran across multiple drug-infested areas and made it their mission to take care of it.

Crews with a homeless camp clean up near S Sherwood Forest Boulevard found drugs and needles near an abandoned building off the interstate.

Groups like “Keep tiger town Beautiful”, The United Cajun Navy and BRPD’s Hot Team were there to help folks get on the right path.

Volunteers blame decreasing property values, public safety, and crimes as their incentive to continue cleaning up the city.

“Whether you are homeless, whether you are an addict, we’re just trying to get people to a better life and also make it a better life for our community,” said Todd Terrell, the United Cajun Navy.

Volunteers and Community leaders plan to continue working with community partners and city-parish resources to get people on the right path.

