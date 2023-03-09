Teen girl accused of trying to stab officer at school, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department has arrested a 15-year-old girl after she allegedly tried to stab a police officer at a Baton Rouge charter school on Thursday, March 9.

Reports show uniformed officers were dispatched to Idea Bridge Academy in reference to a ‘large disturbance’ on campus around 1:13 p.m.

Officials said when they were trying to de-escalate the fight and detain some of the ‘aggressive students’, the 15-year-old student tried to stab the officer with a knife.

The suspect claimed she brought the knife to school to stab another student, according to police.

The teen was arrested and placed in the East Baton Rouge Juvenile Detention for aggravated assault on a police officer, carrying a dangerous weapon on school property, and resisting an officer.

This is an ongoing story.

