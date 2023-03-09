SMART LIVING: Women and minorities in STEM

ORLANDO, Fla. (IVANHOE NEWSWIRE) - March is women’s history month, and they continue to face challenges in the field of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics, or STEM.

Despite making up nearly half of the U.S. workforce, women only represent 28% of the science and engineering workforce.

The representation of minority women is even lower. Black women make up just 3%, while Hispanic women make up just 4% of researchers, doctors, and scientists.

Studies show minority women in the STEM fields also face a lack of mentorship and pay disparities. In addition, minority women suffer from more anxiety and self-doubt.

“I wasn’t expected to succeed in my career,” said Dr. Annette Khaled, Ph.D., the head of the cancer research division at the University of Central Florida’s College of Medicine.

At UCF, Dr. Khaled finally feels that equality is valued. She’s heading up her department that focuses on cancer research. Dr. Khaled said she has never let her gender or her race stand in her way.

Biomedical engineer Melanie Coathup says she felt that while in school, she always had to be better to get the same recognition as her male counterparts.

“I think being a woman, you have to prove yourself a little bit more,” Coathup said.

Coathup now heads the bionics cluster working on some of the latest advancements in medicine involving technology and engineering and has seen a positive movement when it comes to minority women in research.

“I think we’ve got more women moving towards this now, and I’m hoping that we’ll see that in the next 10, 20 years, we’ll see a bit of a change,” said Coathup.

Nationwide, the battle continues as women in STEM face pay gaps and earn, on average, 80 cents for every dollar earned by their male counterparts. For Black women and Hispanic women, the pay gap is wider even when they have the same schooling and training.

Interventional cardiologist Ruby Satpathy spent a decade becoming one of just a few women in the U.S. to specialize in structural heart repair.

“About 10% of cardiologists are ladies. It’s 1% by the time you go to structural heart,” said Satpathy.

Women and minority women in STEM fields are also less likely to be promoted to senior leadership positions, which perpetuates the underrepresentation of these groups in top academic and research positions.

