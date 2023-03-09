Roller coaster temperatures in full swing

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Afternoon highs will threaten record highs again today, but the current forecast falls just short. Highs will still be abnormally hot in the mid to upper 80°s when we should be in the low 70°s.

Relief is on the way in the form of two cold fronts. The first front is set to arrive late Friday morning into early Friday afternoon. This particular cold front will be fairly weak. A few showers will form along the front as it pushes to the coast by late Friday afternoon. Once it reaches the coast it will dissipate. Enough of the front will arrive to help swing temperatures in the cooler direction for about 24 hours. Most stay dry Friday, but for those that see rain, it will average less than 0.10″. No severe weather is expected.

A stronger cold front will arrive late Sunday. Temperatures will have already rebounded by this point. Keep outdoor plans Saturday especially but also Sunday. Just dress accordingly for the heat. Sct’d showers and t-storms will accompany Sunday’s front. Rain amounts will remain manageable with most receiving less than 0.25″. This cold front will provide a much more noticeable and prolonged cool down.

Temperatures take about a 15-20 degree drop as we start the new work/school week. Morning lows Tuesday and Wednesday will be chilly in the mid 40°s. The young ones might want a jacket for some of the morning bus stops next week. Yet another cold front will arrive on St. Patrick’s Day Friday with another chance for showers and t-storms.

