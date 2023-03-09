Police chase leads to deadly car crash

The following information is from the Baton Rouge Police Department.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police Traffic Detectives are investigating a fatal traffic crash that occurred this morning around 12:10 am in the 3200 block of Fairfields Ave. and North Acadian Thurway. A 22-year-old driver of a 2016 Nissan Altima refused to adhere to Baton Rouge Police Uniformed Officers signals to stop after observing a traffic violation on Florida Blvd near North Acadian Thurway.

While fleeing from officers the driver of the Altima entered into the intersection at the listed location and struck a 2008 Ford F-250.

The driver of the Ford F-250, VICTOR REMONE DUNCAN, 56 was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased from his injuries. The driver of the Nissan was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation. Additional information will be released as it becomes available.

