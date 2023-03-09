Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Pilgrimage, Convocation mark Founders’ Day celebration on The Bluff

(Southern University)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 5:32 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern University and A&M College, the flagship of the only HBCU system in the country, is celebrating 143 years of existence in a major way on Thursday, March 9.

Students, alumni, faculty, staff, and the community will participate in the university’s annual Pilgrimage and Founders’ Day Convocation. The school canceled classes from 9:30 a.m. until noon on Thursday to allow students to attend.

Themed “Destination: Excellence,” the convocation will feature the formal investiture of President-Chancellor Dennis J. Shields. The speaker for the occasion is John Silvanus Wilson Jr., executive director of the Millennium Leadership Initiative and former president of Morehouse College.

RELATED STORY
Southern University celebrating 143 years with Founders’ Week activities
WAFB file photo of the F.G. Activity Center at Southern University in Baton Rouge, La.

A community reception will follow.

Take a look at the schedule of events below:

LINEUP:

  • Southern University Laboratory School Pilgrimage at 9 a.m.

Start at Southern Lab and end at Clarks’ Gravesites on the Bluff (riverfront)

Speaker: Darryl Hurst, Metro Council MemberThis annual pilgrimage features K-12 students and community members walking from Southern Lab School to the Bluff to honor Southern University founders.

  • Convocation and Investiture at 10 a.m.F.G. Clark Activity Center

Speaker: John Silvanus Wilson Jr., 11th president of Morehouse College

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The body of missing Georgia man Nathan Millard was found in a vacant lot on Scenic Highway in...
Body of missing Ga. man found in Baton Rouge, family confirms; BRPD investigating
Photo of Georgia native Nathan Millard
Family reveals Nathan Millard autopsy findings; police say ‘no foul play’ suspected
Nathan Millard
Ga. family speaks out after man disappears in Baton Rouge; wallet found, new photos released
According to Sheriff Brett Stassi, narcotic agents with the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office...
Guard caught allegedly trying to smuggle drugs into prison
LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers (8)
LSU WR Malik Nabers arrested in New Orleans; prosecutors refuse to charge with condition

Latest News

At least five people are dead following a Russian missile strike that hit a residential area in...
Russian missile barrage slams into cities across Ukraine
Health experts encouraging young people of color to choose a healthcare career with free expo
Alcoholic drinks
YOUR HEALTH: Alcohol deaths on the rise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, March 9
Fog early, otherwise warm, humid weather continues