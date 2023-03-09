Pilgrimage, Convocation mark Founders’ Day celebration on The Bluff

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern University and A&M College, the flagship of the only HBCU system in the country, is celebrating 143 years of existence in a major way on Thursday, March 9.

Students, alumni, faculty, staff, and the community will participate in the university’s annual Pilgrimage and Founders’ Day Convocation. The school canceled classes from 9:30 a.m. until noon on Thursday to allow students to attend.

Themed “Destination: Excellence,” the convocation will feature the formal investiture of President-Chancellor Dennis J. Shields. The speaker for the occasion is John Silvanus Wilson Jr., executive director of the Millennium Leadership Initiative and former president of Morehouse College.

A community reception will follow.

Take a look at the schedule of events below:

LINEUP:

Southern University Laboratory School Pilgrimage at 9 a.m.

Start at Southern Lab and end at Clarks’ Gravesites on the Bluff (riverfront)

Speaker: Darryl Hurst, Metro Council MemberThis annual pilgrimage features K-12 students and community members walking from Southern Lab School to the Bluff to honor Southern University founders.

Convocation and Investiture at 10 a.m.F.G. Clark Activity Center

Speaker: John Silvanus Wilson Jr., 11th president of Morehouse College

