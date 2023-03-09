Pilgrimage, Convocation mark Founders’ Day celebration on The Bluff
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern University and A&M College, the flagship of the only HBCU system in the country, is celebrating 143 years of existence in a major way on Thursday, March 9.
Students, alumni, faculty, staff, and the community will participate in the university’s annual Pilgrimage and Founders’ Day Convocation. The school canceled classes from 9:30 a.m. until noon on Thursday to allow students to attend.
Themed “Destination: Excellence,” the convocation will feature the formal investiture of President-Chancellor Dennis J. Shields. The speaker for the occasion is John Silvanus Wilson Jr., executive director of the Millennium Leadership Initiative and former president of Morehouse College.
A community reception will follow.
Take a look at the schedule of events below:
LINEUP:
- Southern University Laboratory School Pilgrimage at 9 a.m.
Start at Southern Lab and end at Clarks’ Gravesites on the Bluff (riverfront)
Speaker: Darryl Hurst, Metro Council MemberThis annual pilgrimage features K-12 students and community members walking from Southern Lab School to the Bluff to honor Southern University founders.
- Convocation and Investiture at 10 a.m.F.G. Clark Activity Center
Speaker: John Silvanus Wilson Jr., 11th president of Morehouse College
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.