Officials: 2 injured in car crash overnight

By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 6:38 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two people were taken to a hospital after a car crash overnight.

According to emergency officials, it happened near N. Acadian Thruway and Fairfields Avenue around midnight on Thursday, March 9.

The extent of the victims’ injuries is unknown.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

