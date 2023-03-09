Facebook
Bats stay hot as No. 1 LSU defeats Lamar

LSU designated hitter Tommy White (47)
LSU designated hitter Tommy White (47)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 9:13 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 1 LSU continued to stay hot at the plate as they took down Lamar on Wednesday, March 8 from Alex Box.

LSU (12-1) scored nine runs on 10 hits in their 9-2 win over Lamar (10-3).

The Tigers collected five extra-base hits including two home runs.

Tommy White picked up his third home run of the season, going 2-for-4 at the plate, and picked up four RBI.

Christian Little (2-0) got the start for the Tigers going four innings, allowing four hits, one run, and three strikeouts. Garrett Edwards (S 1) picked up his first save of the season after 3.2 innings of work and striking out two.

LSU returns to action on Friday, March 10, and will host Samford at 6:30 p.m.

