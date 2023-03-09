Facebook
Mulkey named semifinalist for Naismith Coach of the Year

LSU head coach Kim Mulkey
LSU head coach Kim Mulkey(WAFB)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 10:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA (WAFB) - LSU head women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey has been named a semifinalist for the Werner Ladder Naismith Women’s Coach of the Year, the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced on Thursday, March 9.

Her Tigers are 28-2 heading into the NCAA Tournament in only her second year in Baton Rouge.

Information from LSU Sports:

LSU started the season 23-0, the best start in program history, and was one of the final two remaining undefeated teams. The Tigers finished the regular season 27-1, tied for the best regular season in program history. Their only regular season loss came to No. 1 South Carolina who remains as the only undefeated team heading into March Madness.

On top of leading a successful team on the court, Coach Mulkey has revitalized the LSU Women’s Basketball fanbase. LSU sold-out two home games in the PMAC with 15,157 for its home game against Tennessee and a LSU PMAC all-time record for any sport of 15,721 in the home finale against Mississippi State. LSU will likely get to host more games in the PMAC during the NCAA Tournament as one of the Top-16 overall seeds.

