Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

LSU’s Angel Reese named semifinalist for Naismith Player of the Year

LSU forward Angel Reese (10)
LSU forward Angel Reese (10)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 12:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WAFB) - LSU forward Angel Reese is a semifinalist of the Naismith Women’s Basketball College Player of the Year, the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced on Thursday, March 9.

The Maryland transfer holds LSU’s record for double-doubles in a single season.

Information provided by LSU Sports:

Reese, named to the All-SEC First Team and All-Defensive Team last week, joined LSU prior to the season rated as the nation’s No. 1 impact transfer, and she made an immediate impact for the Tigers, leading the SEC with 23.4 points per game and 15.5 rebounds per game.

She recorded a double-double in the first 23 games of the season, the longest streak in LSU history and the longest streak by an SEC player ever to begin a season. Through 28 games, Reese has 27 double-doubles, tied with Sylvia Fowles for the most ever in a season by an LSU player.

With seven SEC Player of the Week honors throughout the week, including the final two weeks of the regular season, Reese set the conference single-season record.

Reese has five games this season with at least 20 points and 20 rebounds to lead the nation. Prior to this season, there were only 19 recorded 20/20 games in program history.

CLICK HERE for more.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Georgia native Nathan Millard
Family reveals Nathan Millard autopsy findings; police say ‘no foul play’ suspected
The body of missing Georgia man Nathan Millard was found in a vacant lot on Scenic Highway in...
Body of missing Ga. man found in Baton Rouge, family confirms; BRPD investigating
Nathan Millard
Ga. family speaks out after man disappears in Baton Rouge; wallet found, new photos released
According to Sheriff Brett Stassi, narcotic agents with the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office...
Guard caught allegedly trying to smuggle drugs into prison
LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers (8)
LSU WR Malik Nabers arrested in New Orleans; prosecutors refuse to charge with condition

Latest News

LSU head coach Kim Mulkey
Mulkey named semifinalist for Naismith Coach of the Year
LSU head coach Matt McMahon motions to players during the first half of an NCAA college...
LSU holds off Georgia in SEC Tournament; advances to second round
LSU to hold watch party in PMAC for NCAA Selection Show
Mikaylah Williams (12)
LSU signee Mikaylah Williams named 2023 Morgan Wootten National Player of the Year