LSU holds off Georgia in SEC Tournament; advances to second round

LSU head coach Matt McMahon motions to players during the first half of an NCAA college...
LSU head coach Matt McMahon motions to players during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Georgia in the first round of the Southeastern Conference tournament, Wednesday, March 8, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)(JOHN AMIS | AP)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 10:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers held off the Georgia Bulldogs in the first round of the SEC Tournament in Nashville, Tennessee on Wednesday, March 8.

The Tigers led by 12 at halftime, but the Bulldogs would come out hot to cut the Tigers’ lead down to three, but LSU would hold on to win 72-67.

KJ Williams led the way for the Tigers with 18 points and eight rebounds. Adam Miller and Trae Hannibal both were in double digits.

LSU shot 36.4% from the floor and 4-of-20 from behind the arc.

LSU will play Vanderbilt in the second round on Thursday, March 9 with tip-off scheduled for 8 p.m.

