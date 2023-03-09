LSU holds off Georgia in SEC Tournament; advances to second round

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers held off the Georgia Bulldogs in the first round of the SEC Tournament in Nashville, Tennessee on Wednesday, March 8.

The Tigers led by 12 at halftime, but the Bulldogs would come out hot to cut the Tigers’ lead down to three, but LSU would hold on to win 72-67.

KJ Williams led the way for the Tigers with 18 points and eight rebounds. Adam Miller and Trae Hannibal both were in double digits.

LSU shot 36.4% from the floor and 4-of-20 from behind the arc.

LSU will play Vanderbilt in the second round on Thursday, March 9 with tip-off scheduled for 8 p.m.

