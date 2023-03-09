Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

LABI’s Stephen Waguespack to run for governor

Stephen Waguespack, president of LABI and former chief of staff under Gov. Bobby Jindal, is...
Stephen Waguespack, president of LABI and former chief of staff under Gov. Bobby Jindal, is expected to announce his own run for governor March 9.(Louisiana Illuminator)
By WAFB staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 2:32 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Stephen Waguespack is entering the race for Louisiana governor, The Advocate newspaper reports.

RELATED: LABI president poised to enter Louisiana governor’s race

Waguespack, the current head of the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry, told board members there Thursday he will be stepping down from that position to enter the race, The Advocate’s Tyler Bridges reported.

Waguespack will now be the fifth Republican in the race.

RELATED STORIES
La. State Rep. Richard Nelson becomes fourth Republican to enter governor’s race
La. state senator joins race for governor
La. State Treasurer John Schroder joins race for governor
AG Jeff Landry announces run for governor

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Georgia native Nathan Millard
Family reveals Nathan Millard autopsy findings; police say ‘no foul play’ suspected
The body of missing Georgia man Nathan Millard was found in a vacant lot on Scenic Highway in...
Body of missing Ga. man found in Baton Rouge, family confirms; BRPD investigating
Nathan Millard
Ga. family speaks out after man disappears in Baton Rouge; wallet found, new photos released
According to Sheriff Brett Stassi, narcotic agents with the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office...
Guard caught allegedly trying to smuggle drugs into prison
LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers (8)
LSU WR Malik Nabers arrested in New Orleans; prosecutors refuse to charge with condition

Latest News

Jail (generic)
3 charged in attempt to smuggle drugs into jail, officials say
At least five people are dead following a Russian missile strike that hit a residential area in...
Russian missile barrage slams into Ukrainian cities; 6 dead
LSU Police Department
2 men arrested for separate obscenity charges on LSU campus, officials say
Former Navy Secretary John Dalton attends a National Press Club Headliners Luncheon for Navy...
U.S. Navy names new nuclear submarine after New Orleans native