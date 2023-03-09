JACQUES TALK: Danieca Coffey

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Danieca Coffey is a junior infielder on an LSU softball team off to a 20-1 start this season.

Coffey currently leads the Tigers with a scorching .479 batting average, after leading the team in that same category last season with a .379 mark.

The Richwood, Texas native also has plans to impact people off the field, as she’s majoring in social work.

Coffey and the Tigers begin SEC play this weekend when they travel to South Carolina.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.