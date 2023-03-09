Got a green thumb? Attend classes led by EBR Master Gardeners

The following information was provided by the East Baton Rouge Master Gardeners.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Are you eager to get your yard ready for spring? The East Baton Rouge Master Gardeners want to help you by offering presentations on “Lawn and Turf” and “Super Plants”. These talks will be held at the Zachary Branch Library, 1900 Church Street, Zachary, LA, on Thursday, March 9, and will begin at 6:30 p.m. They are free and open to the public.

Bert Hammett, the LSU Agcenter agriculture and natural resources agent, will give you the latest information on helping you grow the best lawn in your neighborhood. As our parish extension agent, Bert assists both homeowners and commercial producers with issues on pest and disease management as well as soil fertility.

In this presentation on Lawn and Turf, Bert will discuss how to get the most out of your lawn and what to do when things go wrong. Topics will include fertilizer use and best management practices as well as a look at disease and pests commonly found in our area.

The second speaker will be Master Gardener Donna Montgomery. Donna worked for the LSU Ag Center Cooperative Extension Service for 37 years and became a Master Gardener as soon as she retired. She loves to tell you about Super Plants.

Super Plants are plants that have gone through months of testing from north to south Louisiana. They are evaluated by LSU horticulturists, nurseries, and people who grow plants for nurseries. Each year they vote on which plants they think they can propagate, will do well in Louisiana, and what plants gardeners will want to plant. Once a plant is named a Louisiana Super Plant, it is always a Super Plant. Donna will be eager to show you are the newest of the Super Plants, so you can run to your local nursery and add them to your gardens. They have been proven to please.

The Library Series is one of the ways Master Gardeners share research based horticultural information with the people of Louisiana and promote a love of gardening. They also offer presentations to garden clubs and nonprofit organizations throughout East Baton Rouge Parish through the Great Garden Speakers program. They sponsor plant health clinics at local garden centers and the Red Stick Market and have an annual plant sale of the plants they have grown. The Master Gardeners program is a voluntary organization that works in association with the Louisiana Ag Center.

For more information on the 2023 Library Series and other outreach activities visit the EBRMGA website https://ebrmg.wildapricot.org/ For additional information contact: ebrmgedpres@gmail.com.

