Fog early, otherwise warm, humid weather continues

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We’ll start the day with another round of fog, mainly light to moderate, otherwise a mild and muggy start.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, March 9 (WAFB)

We should see more sunshine in the afternoon, similar to yesterday, with unseasonably warm highs in the mid-80s. Expect another round of fog tonight into early Friday morning. A stationary front will keep us unsettled with limited rain chances Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, March 9 (WAFB)

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, March 9 (WAFB)

Don’t cancel your outdoor plans and remember to turn the clocks forward one hour early Sunday morning for Daylight Saving Time.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, March 9 (WAFB)

A more significant cold front will move in late Sunday, giving us a clearing Monday and a bigger cool down. Monday through Thursday of next week all look dry, but there could be a decent chance of showers and storms on St. Patrick’s Day Friday.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, March 9 (WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.