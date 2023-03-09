Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Fog early, otherwise warm, humid weather continues

By Jared Silverman
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 4:20 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We’ll start the day with another round of fog, mainly light to moderate, otherwise a mild and muggy start.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, March 9
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, March 9(WAFB)

We should see more sunshine in the afternoon, similar to yesterday, with unseasonably warm highs in the mid-80s. Expect another round of fog tonight into early Friday morning. A stationary front will keep us unsettled with limited rain chances Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, March 9
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, March 9(WAFB)
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, March 9
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, March 9(WAFB)

Don’t cancel your outdoor plans and remember to turn the clocks forward one hour early Sunday morning for Daylight Saving Time.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, March 9
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, March 9(WAFB)

A more significant cold front will move in late Sunday, giving us a clearing Monday and a bigger cool down. Monday through Thursday of next week all look dry, but there could be a decent chance of showers and storms on St. Patrick’s Day Friday.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, March 9
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, March 9(WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The body of missing Georgia man Nathan Millard was found in a vacant lot on Scenic Highway in...
Body of missing Ga. man found in Baton Rouge, family confirms; BRPD investigating
Photo of Georgia native Nathan Millard
Family reveals Nathan Millard autopsy findings; police say ‘no foul play’ suspected
Nathan Millard
Ga. family speaks out after man disappears in Baton Rouge; wallet found, new photos released
According to Sheriff Brett Stassi, narcotic agents with the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office...
Guard caught allegedly trying to smuggle drugs into prison
LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers (8)
LSU WR Malik Nabers arrested in New Orleans; prosecutors refuse to charge with condition

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, March 8
Pair of cold fronts will end current heat wave
Jay Grymes gives the 10 p.m. forecast on Wednesday, March 8.
FIRST ALERT 10 P.M. FORECAST: Wednesday, March 8
Chief Meteorologist Jay Grymes gives the 8 p.m. weather for Wednesday, March 8.
FIRST ALERT 8 P.M. FORECAST: Wednesday, March 8
Chief Meteorologist Jay Grymes gives the 6 p.m. weather for Wednesday, March 8.
FIRST ALERT 6 P.M. FORECAST: Wednesday, March 8