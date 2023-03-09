Fog early, otherwise warm, humid weather continues
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We’ll start the day with another round of fog, mainly light to moderate, otherwise a mild and muggy start.
We should see more sunshine in the afternoon, similar to yesterday, with unseasonably warm highs in the mid-80s. Expect another round of fog tonight into early Friday morning. A stationary front will keep us unsettled with limited rain chances Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.
Don’t cancel your outdoor plans and remember to turn the clocks forward one hour early Sunday morning for Daylight Saving Time.
A more significant cold front will move in late Sunday, giving us a clearing Monday and a bigger cool down. Monday through Thursday of next week all look dry, but there could be a decent chance of showers and storms on St. Patrick’s Day Friday.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.