Elderly non-profit struggles under Inflation

Rising costs due to inflation could cause hold-ups for the Pointe Coupee Council On Aging services.

The Pointe Coupee Council On Aging members is trying to budget around the rising prices due to inflation.

“It’s been 19 years since I have been here with the Council On Aging. I would love to stay longer, to see this building, so my seniors can prosper, so I can prosper you know,” says Jacqueline Crystal.

The site Manager of the New Roads Center, Crystal, loves to take care of the elderly for the Pointe Coupee Council On Aging.

“A lot of them don’t have anybody at home. So, when they come here, we’re their company. So, when they go back home, they are by themselves, so just like to make sure that they’re okay,” explains Crystal.

However, Crystal wishes the seniors could have a better facility, but inflation affects just about everything the Pointe Coupee Council On Aging does. A new building may not be possible.

“But with inflation, we’ve been hit hard. Vehicle gas is now, we have been paying $3.40 a gallon of gas. The meal costs for the food, for the food sites and home delivery meals, went up 7% last year,” explains Executive Director Becky Bergeron.

PCOA provides not only meal services and transportation, but a place for them to socialize, which helps them on a cognitive level.

“If they stay at home, and they are isolated they don’t reuse their mind, even bingo and bingo cards and stuff like that…they are thinking,” adds Bergeron.

The council serves about 400 seniors in the parish, Bergeron says the elderly population in the parish is growing.

“We need increase in funding and we need the state to hopefully help us increase the funding to keep up with the cost of living,” says Bergeron.

The goal is to get a new senior facility that will allow more seniors to get the proper care they need, but the project may have to wait if costs continue to rise.

PCOA does fundraisers throughout the year, their next one will be in June, "Adopt an Elderly,"

