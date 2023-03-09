Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

CRIME STOPPERS: Police searching for man accused of cashing fake checks

Kevin Chapman Jr.
Kevin Chapman Jr.(BRPD)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 3:18 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department need help locating a man wanted on fraudulent bank charges.

Kevin Chapman Jr., 39, is wanted for felony theft, bank fraud, and two counts of monetary instrument abuse.

According to Baton Rouge investigators, Chapman went into a bank and cashed a fake business check for $2,468.

Police describe Chapman as being 6-foot even, weighing 210 pounds, and having brown hair and hazel eyes.

If you have any information on his whereabouts you are urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7687.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Georgia native Nathan Millard
Family reveals Nathan Millard autopsy findings; police say ‘no foul play’ suspected
The body of missing Georgia man Nathan Millard was found in a vacant lot on Scenic Highway in...
Body of missing Ga. man found in Baton Rouge, family confirms; BRPD investigating
Nathan Millard
Ga. family speaks out after man disappears in Baton Rouge; wallet found, new photos released
According to Sheriff Brett Stassi, narcotic agents with the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office...
Guard caught allegedly trying to smuggle drugs into prison
LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers (8)
LSU WR Malik Nabers arrested in New Orleans; prosecutors refuse to charge with condition

Latest News

Jail (generic)
3 charged in attempt to smuggle drugs into jail, officials say
At least five people are dead following a Russian missile strike that hit a residential area in...
Russian missile barrage slams into Ukrainian cities; 6 dead
Baton Rouge Police Department
Teen girl accused of trying to stab officer at school, officials say
FILE - The Dorel Juvenile Group said the lower seat anchors used to secure the child seat base...
Nearly 60,000 car seats recalled for failing seat anchors