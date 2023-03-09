CRIME STOPPERS: Police searching for man accused of cashing fake checks

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department need help locating a man wanted on fraudulent bank charges.

Kevin Chapman Jr., 39, is wanted for felony theft, bank fraud, and two counts of monetary instrument abuse.

According to Baton Rouge investigators, Chapman went into a bank and cashed a fake business check for $2,468.

Police describe Chapman as being 6-foot even, weighing 210 pounds, and having brown hair and hazel eyes.

If you have any information on his whereabouts you are urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7687.

