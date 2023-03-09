BRFD represents Southern, LSU with new graphics on fire trucks

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department is showing love to the Captial City’s higher education institutions.

In a Facebook post, the department showed off new graphics that were added to the sides of its trucks representing Southern and LSU with each school’s respective colors.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department is showing love to the Capital City’s colleges. (Baton Rouge Fire Department)

In true Louisiana fashion, BRFD wrote, “Check out the new graphics on the trucks protecting two of the state’s educational treasures here in Baton Rouge! Southern University and Louisiana State University, we display your colors with PRIDE.”

