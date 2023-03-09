Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

BRFD represents Southern, LSU with new graphics on fire trucks

The Baton Rouge Fire Department is showing love to the Capital City’s colleges.
The Baton Rouge Fire Department is showing love to the Capital City’s colleges.(Baton Rouge Fire Department)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 10:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department is showing love to the Captial City’s higher education institutions.

In a Facebook post, the department showed off new graphics that were added to the sides of its trucks representing Southern and LSU with each school’s respective colors.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department is showing love to the Capital City’s colleges.
The Baton Rouge Fire Department is showing love to the Capital City’s colleges.(Baton Rouge Fire Department)
The Baton Rouge Fire Department is showing love to the Capital City’s colleges.
The Baton Rouge Fire Department is showing love to the Capital City’s colleges.(Baton Rouge Fire Department)

In true Louisiana fashion, BRFD wrote, “Check out the new graphics on the trucks protecting two of the state’s educational treasures here in Baton Rouge! Southern University and Louisiana State University, we display your colors with PRIDE.”

The Baton Rouge Fire Department is showing love to the Capital City’s colleges.
The Baton Rouge Fire Department is showing love to the Capital City’s colleges.(Baton Rouge Fire Department)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Georgia native Nathan Millard
Family reveals Nathan Millard autopsy findings; police say ‘no foul play’ suspected
The body of missing Georgia man Nathan Millard was found in a vacant lot on Scenic Highway in...
Body of missing Ga. man found in Baton Rouge, family confirms; BRPD investigating
Nathan Millard
Ga. family speaks out after man disappears in Baton Rouge; wallet found, new photos released
According to Sheriff Brett Stassi, narcotic agents with the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office...
Guard caught allegedly trying to smuggle drugs into prison
LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers (8)
LSU WR Malik Nabers arrested in New Orleans; prosecutors refuse to charge with condition

Latest News

A Yeti sidekick cooler is among the items being recalled.
Yeti recalls 1.9 million coolers and cases for magnet hazard
An investigation into prostitution happening at a massage parlor in Zachary has led to a...
Police seize nearly 20K, arrest woman for prostitution at massage parlor
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, March 9
Roller coaster temperatures in full swing
Police chase leads to deadly car crash