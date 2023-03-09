12-year-old reported missing in BR
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 9:54 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking for help searching for a missing 12-year-old.
Police say Ariyah Smith,12, was reported missing on Wednesday afternoon, March 8, in the 11000 block of Long Ridge Ave. near S. Sherwood Forest Blvd.
According to law enforcement, Smith was last seen wearing pink tights, an unknown shirt, and white slippers.
Anyone with information on Smith’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Baton Rouge Police Department at (225) 389-2000 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.
