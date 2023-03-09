Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

12-year-old reported missing in BR

Ariyah Smith
Ariyah Smith(Source: Baton Rouge Police Department)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 9:54 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking for help searching for a missing 12-year-old.

Police say Ariyah Smith,12, was reported missing on Wednesday afternoon, March 8, in the 11000 block of Long Ridge Ave. near S. Sherwood Forest Blvd.

Ariyah Smith
Ariyah Smith(Source: Baton Rouge Police Department)

According to law enforcement, Smith was last seen wearing pink tights, an unknown shirt, and white slippers.

Ariyah Smith
Ariyah Smith(Source: Baton Rouge Police Department)

Anyone with information on Smith’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Baton Rouge Police Department at (225) 389-2000 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

Ariyah Smith
Ariyah Smith(Source: Baton Rouge Police Department)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Georgia native Nathan Millard
Family reveals Nathan Millard autopsy findings; police say ‘no foul play’ suspected
The body of missing Georgia man Nathan Millard was found in a vacant lot on Scenic Highway in...
Body of missing Ga. man found in Baton Rouge, family confirms; BRPD investigating
Nathan Millard
Ga. family speaks out after man disappears in Baton Rouge; wallet found, new photos released
According to Sheriff Brett Stassi, narcotic agents with the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office...
Guard caught allegedly trying to smuggle drugs into prison
LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers (8)
LSU WR Malik Nabers arrested in New Orleans; prosecutors refuse to charge with condition

Latest News

At least five people are dead following a Russian missile strike that hit a residential area in...
Russian missile barrage slams into cities across Ukraine
9News Daily AM Update: Thursday, March 9
9News Daily AM Update: Thursday, March 9
Alcoholic drinks
YOUR HEALTH: Alcohol deaths on the rise
Organizers say they're expecting a packed house on Saturday, March 11 during the 2023 Youth...
Health experts encouraging young people of color to choose a healthcare career with free expo