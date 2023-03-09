Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

12-year-old reported missing in BR found safe

Ariyah Smith
Ariyah Smith(Source: Baton Rouge Police Department)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 9:54 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPDATE

A spokesman with the Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed a 12-year-old who was reported missing on Thursday, March 9 has returned home safely and is with family members.

ORIGINAL

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking for help searching for a missing 12-year-old.

Police say Ariyah Smith,12, was reported missing on Wednesday afternoon, March 8, in the 11000 block of Longridge Ave. near S. Sherwood Forest Blvd.

Ariyah Smith
Ariyah Smith(Source: Baton Rouge Police Department)

According to law enforcement, Smith was last seen wearing pink tights, an unknown shirt, and white slippers.

Ariyah Smith
Ariyah Smith(Source: Baton Rouge Police Department)

Anyone with information on Smith’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Baton Rouge Police Department at (225) 389-2000 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

Ariyah Smith
Ariyah Smith(Source: Baton Rouge Police Department)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The body of missing Georgia man Nathan Millard was found in a vacant lot on Scenic Highway in...
Body of missing Ga. man found in Baton Rouge, family confirms; BRPD investigating
Photo of Georgia native Nathan Millard
Family reveals Nathan Millard autopsy findings; police say ‘no foul play’ suspected
Nathan Millard
Ga. family speaks out after man disappears in Baton Rouge; wallet found, new photos released
According to Sheriff Brett Stassi, narcotic agents with the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office...
Guard caught allegedly trying to smuggle drugs into prison
LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers (8)
LSU WR Malik Nabers arrested in New Orleans; prosecutors refuse to charge with condition

Latest News

9News Daily AM Update: Friday, March 10
9News Daily AM Update: Friday, March 10
Driver, car involved in Central hit-and-run crash sought
The creation of the lab was forged through collaborations with industry leaders, HyperX, Best...
Esports Innovation Lab launching at Southern University
Consumer Reports recently asked people to share their least favorite chores.
CONSUMER REPORTS: How to keep your floors and rugs clean