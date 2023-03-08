Facebook
Substance abuse center shuttered over safety violations

Inspectors found dangerous “life safety violations” inside a substance abuse facility near downtown Baton Rouge in early January.(WAFB)
By WAFB staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 12:48 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Inspectors found dangerous “life safety violations” inside a substance abuse facility near downtown Baton Rouge in early January.

At the time, WAFB cameras filmed inspectors walking into the Human Services Foundation Substance Abuse Clinic on Convention Street. Baton Rouge police would not explain their presence.

WAFB obtained the buildings failed inspection report and cease-and-desist order which show photos of locked and blocked exits, and ADA violations. Rodents were also found in food areas, the report states.

Fire officials say the cease-and-desist order is still active because violations have been found during recent, follow-up inspections.

The inspection report identifies Ruth Wicks as the building’s owner. State filings list Wicks as “executive vice-president, director, and president” of Human Services Foundation.

Wicks did not answer a call Wednesday morning, March 8.

