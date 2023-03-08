Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Star Eagles WR DeVonta Smith visits former elementary school

Smith was back in his hometown of Amite City, Louisiana last week and he paid a visit to all of...
Smith was back in his hometown of Amite City, Louisiana last week and he paid a visit to all of his old stomping grounds.(Amite Elementary Magnet School)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 8:52 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMITE, La. (WVUE) - Star wide receiver for the Philadelphia Eagles DeVonta Smith is pretty busy on Sundays during football season, but when he has time off after the season, he makes sure to remember his roots.

Smith was back in his hometown of Amite City, Louisiana last week and he paid a visit to all of his old stomping grounds.

On Monday (March 6), he visited his former elementary school, Amite Elementary Magnet School.

While in town, Smith was also honored by the Amite Chamber of Commerce and city officials on Tuesday (March 7) with a town sign dedication. Smith was able to attend the unveiling.

RELATED COVERAGE

Super Bowl win would put Amite native DeVonta Smith in historic company

Amite native DeVonta Smith quietly taking NFL by storm

2021 NFL Draft: Alabama WR DeVonta Smith, Amite native, selected No. 10 by Philadelphia Eagles

DeVonta Smith on winning Heisman Trophy: ‘I never sat up and thought I could possibly win it’

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The body of missing Georgia man Nathan Millard was found in a vacant lot on Scenic Highway in...
Body of missing Ga. man found in Baton Rouge, family confirms; BRPD investigating
Nathan Millard
Ga. family speaks out after man disappears in Baton Rouge; wallet found, new photos released
Photo of Georgia native Nathan Millard
Family reveals Nathan Millard autopsy findings; police say ‘no foul play’ suspected
According to Sheriff Brett Stassi, narcotic agents with the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office...
Guard caught allegedly trying to smuggle drugs into prison
LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers (8)
LSU WR Malik Nabers arrested in New Orleans; prosecutors refuse to charge with condition

Latest News

LSU offensive lineman Mason Lunsford (78)
LSU adds Maryland OL Mason Lunsford for 2023 season
Mikaylah Williams
La. High School Basketball: March 7, 2023
A unique experience is coming to Tiger Stadium, which should do a great job of combining fans'...
Stadium Golf Tour visits Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge
LSU to hold watch party in PMAC for NCAA Selection Show