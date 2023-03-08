Facebook
Pair of cold fronts will end current heat wave

By Jeff Morrow
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 4:18 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Our current streak of record high temperatures will continue today. Highs are forecast to climb once again into the mid to upper 80°s across the local area.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, March 8
High pressure will remain in control keeping the area dry today and tomorrow. Watch for areas of fog for the next couple of mornings. A couple pockets of dense fog will be possible early Thursday.

The first in a pair of cold fronts will impact the Deep South beginning Friday. Sct’d t-showers will accompany this front. Severe weather will not be an issue and rain amounts will average less than 0.10″ for most.

This “first” front will only deliver a brief 5-10 degree drop in temperature. We’ll enjoy a comfortable feeling Friday afternoon and Saturday. Temperatures will quickly rebound back into the mid 80°s Sunday afternoon as we await the “second” front.

The second cold front will have a better chance for t-storms, but the local area still doesn’t look to be in the threat window for severe weather. Medium range weather models suggest an overnight frontal passage Sunday night into Monday morning. This would limit the amount of instability (energy) in the atmosphere. Rain amounts are likely to be manageable once again with most receiving less than 0.25″. This front will have a much bigger temperature change on the order of 15-20 degrees.

Cooler than normal temperatures might last for a few days as we begin the next work/school week. Temperatures will begin to warm slowly as we move into St. Patrick’s Day. Long range weather models suggest St. Patrick’s Day could be wet.

