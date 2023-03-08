More surveillance cameras coming to BR

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - More crime-fighting cameras will be located in the 70805 area after law enforcement deems it a hot spot for crime

Exxon Mobile purchased 10 cameras through the Page/Rice Initiative. Four cameras will be on the plant site, the rest scattered throughout the 70805 zip code.

“So, we are focused on high crime areas. Areas where a lot of activity takes place, but blind spots to law enforcement agencies, the police department, and the sheriff’s office. We are hoping that these cameras, as the chief says, can become more witnesses to things that happen in these areas,” explains Clay Young who is the chairman of the Baton Rouge Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice Foundation.

Young says they want to put these crime-fighting cameras everywhere in Baton Rouge because they give law enforcement agencies a live look in and help officers solve crimes.

“They have been beneficial to the most recent missing person case. We’ve got video footage from not only those cameras, but from cameras on businesses in that particular area. They were able to allow us to have a footprint in the direction that Mr. Millard went. He went from a business in the downtown area to the Greyhound bus station,” says Sgt. L’Jean Mckneely with BRPD.

42-year-old Nathan Millard came to Baton Rouge on a business trip and then disappeared. His friend reportedly says the last time he saw him was leaving a bar downtown. Later on, police found Millard’s body wrapped in carpet in the 2900 block of Scenic Hwy.

The foundation replaced all of the old downtown cameras, and even put up new ones like the one on Florida and Third Street.

“I think if there is a camera there, and it’s not a cop there that camera is going to catch everything, you know, so the more cameras the better,” says Damon Stewart. Stewart owns the Blues Café, he feels like Downtown Baton Rouge is safe, but having those cameras up, like the one near his business acts as another layer of protection. “I support those cameras 100%, I think they should be on every block downtown, not just downtown, just all over Baton Rouge period,” adds Stewart.

The Foundation will also put up some cameras in the O’Neal Lane area.

