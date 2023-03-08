LPSO employee resigns after DWI arrest

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office employee resigned Tuesday, March 7, after being arrested for DWI and other charges this past weekend by Louisiana State Police.

Authorities say on March 5, at 2:18 a.m., a trooper conducted a traffic stop on Highway 447 in Livingston Parish.

That’s when Waters was arrested and booked into the Livingston Parish Jail on a number of charges, including operating a vehicle while intoxicated, improper lane usage, simple escape, and possession of alcoholic beverages in a motor vehicle.

Kimberly Walters, 55, was an employee in the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office clerical department since 2017.

A spokesperson with Louisiana State Police said, “This remains an active investigation and the report is pending.”

