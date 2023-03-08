Listening sessions aim to enhance support for north BR community

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center is hosting a series of community listening sessions to give healthcare professionals an opportunity to receive feedback from residents.

The goal is to allow cancer center professionals to hear more on:

barriers to cancer care

healthcare experiences

support services needed in north Baton Rouge

Neighbors living in the following ZIP codes are invited to participate: 70802, 70805, 70806, 70807, 70811, 70812, 70814, and 70815. Cancer survivors, cancer patients, and cancer caregivers are also encouraged to attend.

Sessions will be held on the following dates:

Date Time Location Address Wednesday, March 8 11 a.m Cancer Services 550 Lobdell Ave. Baton Rouge, LA 70806 Monday, March 13 5:30 p.m. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center 4000 Gus Young Ave. Baton Rouge, LA 70802 Tuesday, March 14 11 a.m. Jewel J. Newman Community Center 2013 Central Rd., Baton Rouge, LA 70807 Monday, March 20 11 a.m. Leo S. Butler Community Center 950 E. Washington St., Baton Rouge, LA 70802 Monday, March 27 6 p.m. Mt. Bethel Baptist Church 13530 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA 70807 Saturday, April 1 11 a.m. Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church 185 Eddie Robinson, Dr. Baton Rouge, LA 70802

As part of the listening sessions, participants will engage in a conversation by sharing their experiences and viewpoints, led by a professional facilitator.

Information shared will remain anonymous, but will be used to address key concerns related to access to cancer care.

Participants may attend the session most convenient for them. Refreshments and giveaways will be provided at each event.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.