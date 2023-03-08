Facebook
Listening sessions aim to enhance support for north BR community

(MGN online)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 6:41 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center is hosting a series of community listening sessions to give healthcare professionals an opportunity to receive feedback from residents.

The goal is to allow cancer center professionals to hear more on:

  • barriers to cancer care
  • healthcare experiences
  • support services needed in north Baton Rouge

Neighbors living in the following ZIP codes are invited to participate: 70802, 70805, 70806, 70807, 70811, 70812, 70814, and 70815. Cancer survivors, cancer patients, and cancer caregivers are also encouraged to attend.

Sessions will be held on the following dates:

DateTimeLocationAddress
Wednesday, March 811 a.mCancer Services550 Lobdell Ave. Baton Rouge, LA 70806
Monday, March 135:30 p.m.Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center4000 Gus Young Ave. Baton Rouge, LA 70802
Tuesday, March 1411 a.m.Jewel J. Newman Community Center2013 Central Rd., Baton Rouge, LA 70807
Monday, March 2011 a.m.Leo S. Butler Community Center950 E. Washington St., Baton Rouge, LA 70802
Monday, March 276 p.m.Mt. Bethel Baptist Church13530 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA 70807
Saturday, April 111 a.m.Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church185 Eddie Robinson, Dr. Baton Rouge, LA 70802

As part of the listening sessions, participants will engage in a conversation by sharing their experiences and viewpoints, led by a professional facilitator.

Information shared will remain anonymous, but will be used to address key concerns related to access to cancer care.

Participants may attend the session most convenient for them. Refreshments and giveaways will be provided at each event.

