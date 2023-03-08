Holi, Festival of Colors is Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Holi is one of the most significant holidays celebrated India. This holiday is also known by many other names including Festival of Colors, Festival of Love, and Festival of Spring. It has been celebrated in India for centuries and celebrates the arrival of Spring. This holiday also celebrates the triumph of good over evil. It is a day for people to play, laugh, forgive, and forget all resentments, and to repair broken relationships. The most recognizable part of Holi is a appearance of vibrant colored powder in the air and crowds of people covered in colors. This year, Holi is celebrated on March 8, 2023.

Holi Festival Baton Rouge is an event taking place Saturday, March 11, 2023 from 2:00pm until 5:00pm at Repentance Park located at 275 River Road in Baton Rouge. This festival is free and open to the public.

At this festival of Spring, colors will be on display. Packets of colored powder will be for sale at the festival. The festival will also include Bollywood dancing, Henna tattoos, face painting, and refreshments. Food vendors include Indian restaurant Bay Leaf, Tap 65, That’s A Wrap Food Truck, and Kona Ice.

Attendees are encouraged to wear white because it shows the colors most vibrantly. Get there early. The first color release will happen around 2:15pm and will continue throughout the festival.

This event is presented by nonprofit organization, Colors of the World. A portion of the proceeds from this event will be given to local nonprofit organizations in Baton Rouge.

