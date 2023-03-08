Facebook
Help La. kids; Buy your Driving the Future tickets benefitting OLOL Children’s Hospital

By Cali Hubbard
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 4:30 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - WAFB is partnering with Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital for the annual Driving the Future campaign.

You can buy your tickets right now at ololchildrens.org/drive for a chance to win one of five brand-new Lexus vehicles.

Purchase your tickets before April 30 for a chance to win the early bird $5,000 cash prize. Every dollar stays local.

The vehicle drawing is May 24.

Click here to see the reaction of last year’s winners.

