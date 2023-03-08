Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

CONSUMER REPORTS: Get a leg up on safer child car seats

Car seats have changed over the years, and today’s seats are no doubt safer.
Car seats have changed over the years, and today’s seats are no doubt safer.(MGN)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 4:38 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Car seat technology has improved dramatically since car seats were first introduced decades ago. And Consumer Reports says its tests show that one safety innovation could significantly cut the risk of head injuries.

Car seats have changed over the years, and today’s seats are no doubt safer.

Like in the case of load legs—a clever feature originally from Europe that gives car seats extra support by extending a “leg” from the car seat base to the car floor.

It allows for crash forces to be absorbed more so by the car seat and load leg, and less crash energy to be transferred to your child occupant.

CR’s crash testing shows the added safety benefit of a load leg as it limits both the car seat and the child’s motion.

We found that when using infant-sized dummies, there was an average 46 percent reduction in head injury risk for seats that have a load leg vs. those that don’t have a load leg.

You can expect to pay more for that extra margin of safety.

For example, CR’s top-rated infant seat from Clek offers excellent crash protection with its load leg.

A more reasonably priced seat that also scored “Best” for crash protection is the Evenflo LiteMax DLX.

Before shopping for a seat with a load leg, check your car’s manual for compatibility.

Consumer Reports says that also pairing lower anchors with a load leg car seat can offer an even greater level of safety.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The body of missing Georgia man Nathan Millard was found in a vacant lot on Scenic Highway in...
Body of missing Ga. man found in Baton Rouge, family confirms; BRPD investigating
Nathan Millard
Ga. family speaks out after man disappears in Baton Rouge; wallet found, new photos released
Photo of Georgia native Nathan Millard
Family reveals Nathan Millard autopsy findings; police say ‘no foul play’ suspected
According to Sheriff Brett Stassi, narcotic agents with the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office...
Guard caught allegedly trying to smuggle drugs into prison
LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers (8)
LSU WR Malik Nabers arrested in New Orleans; prosecutors refuse to charge with condition

Latest News

OLOLCH Driving the Future
Help La. kids; Buy your Driving the Future tickets benefitting OLOL Children’s Hospital
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, March 8
Pair of cold fronts will end current heat wave
Gavin Shook.
Central man facing principal to second-degree murder charge after allegedly orchestrating deadly drug deal
The families of LaTavia Washington McGee and Eric James Williams confirmed the two are alive...
Families confirm names of Mexico kidnapping survivors; both back in U.S.