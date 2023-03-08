Chalmette pastor arrested on juvenile sex crimes allegations

ST. BERNARD PARISH, La. (WVUE) - A pastor in Chalmette has been arrested by state police on allegations he had inappropriate sexual relations with a juvenile multiple times.

The incidents happened from 2010-2013 when the victim was aged 14-17, according to Louisiana State Police.

Milton Martin III, 56, turned himself in on March 8 after a months-long investigation conducted by the LSP’s Special Victims Unit into the alleged sexual assault.

Martin was the pastor at First Pentecostal Church of Chalmette, according to the church’s now-deleted Facebook page.

He was booked into the St. Bernard Parish Jail on one count each of felony sexual battery and carnal knowledge of a juvenile. Police say additional charges may be forthcoming.

If anyone has additional information on this case or has been the victim of sexual battery by Milton Martin III, please contact the Louisiana State Police Special Victims Unit at 504-310-7011.

