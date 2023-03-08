Central Police delete Facebook post calling Baton Rouge ‘pathetic’

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Central Police Department deleted a post that was made to their Facebook page on Wednesday, March 8.

The post said, “Baton Rouge is absolutely pathetic.” It was in reference to a massive brawl at the EBR Readiness Alternative School.

Officials with the agency tell WAFB it was a ‘mistake,’ as an employee with the department accidentally posted it to the wrong page.

“We have a great working relationship with the Baton Rouge Police Department, we’ve undertaken multiple joint investigations with them, and we have absolutely no complaints about them. It was a personal opinion of a Central employee that got expressed on a government page unfortunately,” said Central Assistant Police Chief Cliff Ivey.

