Central man facing principal to second-degree murder charge after allegedly orchestrating deadly drug deal

Gavin Shook.
Gavin Shook.(WAFB)
By Lester Duhé
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 10:39 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - A man from Central is facing multiple charges after investigators believe he sold drugs to someone who later died from an overdose.

According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, 21-year-old Gavin Shook is now facing a principal to second-degree murder charge.

An autopsy revealed the victim had opioids, fentanyl and meth in their system when they died.

Homicide detectives along with the EBRSO Narcotics Division conducted a joint investigation into Shook. And on February 21, he was arrested by the EBRSO Narcotics Division for drug and gun related charges.

According to the arrest documents, Shook told investigators the victim contacted him about buying illegal narcotics.

Shook then admitted, he ‘received the illegal narcotics from an individual in order to give them to the victim.’

Shook told deputies he did not directly give the illegal narcotics to the victim. However he ‘orchestrated the narcotics deal and received the payment from the victim for the ilelgal narcotics.’

Shook is also facing multiple other charges including Illegal Carrying of Weapons (with CDS), Possession Of Firearm Or Carrying Concealed Weapon By A Person Convicted Of Certain Felonies, Possession of Marijuana and Possession\Distribution Manufacturing Schedule II.

