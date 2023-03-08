Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

BRPD officer: ‘20 people tried to jump me’ during school brawl

A big fight that broke out a middle school in Baton Rouge reportedly left multiple people...
A big fight that broke out a middle school in Baton Rouge reportedly left multiple people injured, including police officers, on Wednesday morning, March 8.(WAFB)
By WAFB STAFF
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 2:24 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Videos of a massive brawl at the EBR Readiness Alternative School show pure mayhem as law enforcement officers tried to get the situation under control.

At least three law enforcement officers were injured during the fights, including one with a severe hip injury, one who was punched in the face and one who was bitten, investigators said. Investigators said several others, not in law enforcement, were also injured including a civilian who was taken away by ambulance.

RELATED STORY: 12 arrested after massive brawl at EBR Alternative School

As fights unfolded across the campus, multiple parents arrived on campus and, in many cases, joined in the melee, investigators said.

The school, off Prescott Road, is for East Baton Rouge Parish public school students in grades 9-12 who have been suspended or expelled from other schools.

One video shows a student’s head being thrown into a brick wall as a deputy tries to arrest him. As another student videos that happening, a nearby officer yells that the student should also “put on camera that ya’ll tried to jump me.” “Put on camera that 20 people tried to jump me,” the officer then says.

As of Wednesday afternoon, twelve people had been arrested including a mix of both parents and students. However, investigators said more arrests were possible as they continue to review various videos including school surveillance video.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The body of missing Georgia man Nathan Millard was found in a vacant lot on Scenic Highway in...
Body of missing Ga. man found in Baton Rouge, family confirms; BRPD investigating
Nathan Millard
Ga. family speaks out after man disappears in Baton Rouge; wallet found, new photos released
Photo of Georgia native Nathan Millard
Family reveals Nathan Millard autopsy findings; police say ‘no foul play’ suspected
According to Sheriff Brett Stassi, narcotic agents with the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office...
Guard caught allegedly trying to smuggle drugs into prison
LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers (8)
LSU WR Malik Nabers arrested in New Orleans; prosecutors refuse to charge with condition

Latest News

A big fight that broke out at an alternative school in Baton Rouge reportedly left multiple...
12 arrested after massive brawl at EBR Alternative School
Inspectors found dangerous “life safety violations” inside a substance abuse facility near...
Substance abuse center shuttered over safety violations
Baton Rouge Police Department dispatched to Brookstown Middle School
Baton Rouge Police Department dispatched to Brookstown Middle School
Available in a 4-pack of 12 oz. cans, SunnyD Vodka Seltzer will be featured at select Walmart...
SunnyD uses bold, tangy flavor in new drink just for adults