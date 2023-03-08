BRPD officer: ‘20 people tried to jump me’ during school brawl

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Videos of a massive brawl at the EBR Readiness Alternative School show pure mayhem as law enforcement officers tried to get the situation under control.

At least three law enforcement officers were injured during the fights, including one with a severe hip injury, one who was punched in the face and one who was bitten, investigators said. Investigators said several others, not in law enforcement, were also injured including a civilian who was taken away by ambulance.

As fights unfolded across the campus, multiple parents arrived on campus and, in many cases, joined in the melee, investigators said.

The school, off Prescott Road, is for East Baton Rouge Parish public school students in grades 9-12 who have been suspended or expelled from other schools.

One video shows a student’s head being thrown into a brick wall as a deputy tries to arrest him. As another student videos that happening, a nearby officer yells that the student should also “put on camera that ya’ll tried to jump me.” “Put on camera that 20 people tried to jump me,” the officer then says.

As of Wednesday afternoon, twelve people had been arrested including a mix of both parents and students. However, investigators said more arrests were possible as they continue to review various videos including school surveillance video.

