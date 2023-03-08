Facebook
BESE votes on proposed plan for teacher pay raises

(WAFB)
By Chris Rosato
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 5:20 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - In his executive budget for the year, Governor John Bel Edwards wants to see a $2000 pay raise for teachers to help attract more to the state.

He also wants to see $1000 dollars go toward raises if more money becomes available. The proposal recommended by BESE that swiftly passed Wednesday looks to give a $2000 raise also, but there’s one big difference.

“The difference is the governor has asked for $1000 of additional across-the-board pay should additional revenue be realized. We’re asking for the same except for that additional compensation, that it be allowed to be used for targeted purposes,” said the states Superintendent Dr. Cade Brumley.

The new president of BESE, Holly Boffy, says that gives districts the ability to use the money the best way they see fit.

“So, a district who’s having trouble finding special Ed teachers could base pay on filling those vacancies, a district that’s having trouble finding math teachers could compensate math teachers at a higher level,” said Boffy.

She says she hopes their plan will be enough to close the gap in teacher shortages. The teacher shortage for us dropped by 52% between 2021 and 2022 after teachers received a $1500 raise according to the state Department of Education. About a month ago an education task force recommended lawmakers pass an $80 million addition in state aid for public schools.

However, BESE’s plan did not include the request.

“It does provide for $22 million which reflects the inflation rate from 2009 in terms of operational expenses such as fuel, utilities, and insurance. And so, we wanted to address the real concerns that were brought to the table around inflation, but we certainly did not do the $80 million request that they asked for,” added Dr. Brumley.

The governor’s office said they did not have any comment on BESE’s plan.

