Academic Honors Day Celebration to highlight EBRPSS students

By Bria Gremillion
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 5:45 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Students excelling in the classroom will get a chance to attend the 2023 Academic Honors Day Celebration set for Thursday, March 9.

It’s happening from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Raising Cane’s River Center. The address is 275 S. River Road.

EBR juniors and seniors with a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or above will be eligible to win a new car. They must have a valid Louisiana driver’s license or learner’s permit.

Raise the Bar, Win a Car
Raise the Bar, Win a Car(East Baton Rouge Parish School System)

Education leaders say students will also be able to win Chromebooks and scholarships awarded by Louisiana colleges and universities.

Higher education institutions will also provide resources and materials to graduating seniors

The event is being presented by the Academic Honors Network, founded by 19th Judicial District Court Judge Wilson E. Fields.

EBR Schools say they want to extend appreciation to students for raising the bar and achieving academic excellence. The school system added it hopes to encourage, inspire and uplift its children so they can continue their path to attend and excel in higher education programs in Louisiana or throughout the world.

EBRPSS Public Information Officer Taneisha Flowers joined Liz Koh and Matt Williams during 9News This Morning for a live interview to talk about what students can expect during the big event.

