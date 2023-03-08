Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

12 arrested after massive brawl at alternative school

Twelve people were arrested after a large brawl on the campus of Baton Rouge school Wednesday morning, March 8.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 10:19 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Twelve people were arrested after a large brawl on the campus of EBR Readiness High School in Baton Rouge Wednesday morning, March 8.

The incident included multiple fights across the campus involving both students and parents, officials said.

A Baton Rouge police officer received a severe hip injury and was transported to a hospital, officials said.

One male student has been charged with battery on a police officer, a felony.

A big fight that broke out at an alternative school in Baton Rouge reportedly left multiple...
A big fight that broke out at an alternative school in Baton Rouge reportedly left multiple people injured, including police officers, on Wednesday morning, March 8.(WAFB)

The officer was the only person transported to a hospital, but there were other injuries reported including an east Baton Rouge Parish sheriff’s deputy being punched in the face, investigators said.

EBR Readiness, located on East Brookstown Drive near Prescott, is an alternative school that is home to students who have been suspended or expelled from other East Baton Rouge Parish public schools.

The school was formerly known as Brookstown Middle School.

The school remains open with increased security, EBR Schools Director of Communications Ben Lemoine said.

A big fight that broke out at an alternative school in Baton Rouge reportedly left multiple...
A big fight that broke out at an alternative school in Baton Rouge reportedly left multiple people injured, including police officers, on Wednesday morning, March 8.(WAFB)

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The body of missing Georgia man Nathan Millard was found in a vacant lot on Scenic Highway in...
Body of missing Ga. man found in Baton Rouge, family confirms; BRPD investigating
Nathan Millard
Ga. family speaks out after man disappears in Baton Rouge; wallet found, new photos released
Photo of Georgia native Nathan Millard
Family reveals Nathan Millard autopsy findings; police say ‘no foul play’ suspected
According to Sheriff Brett Stassi, narcotic agents with the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office...
Guard caught allegedly trying to smuggle drugs into prison
LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers (8)
LSU WR Malik Nabers arrested in New Orleans; prosecutors refuse to charge with condition

Latest News

Inspectors found dangerous “life safety violations” inside a substance abuse facility near...
Substance abuse center shuttered over safety violations
Baton Rouge Police Department dispatched to Brookstown Middle School
Baton Rouge Police Department dispatched to Brookstown Middle School
Available in a 4-pack of 12 oz. cans, SunnyD Vodka Seltzer will be featured at select Walmart...
SunnyD uses bold, tangy flavor in new drink just for adults
Twelve people were arrested after a large brawl on the campus of Baton Rouge school Wednesday...
12 arrested after massive brawl at Baton Rouge school