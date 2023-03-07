Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Woman’s Hospital donates CPR kits to Glen Oaks High

The CPR in Schools Training Kits will empower students to learn the core skills of CPR in under...
The CPR in Schools Training Kits will empower students to learn the core skills of CPR in under 30 minutes, including AED skills and choking relief.(Woman's Hospital)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 12:52 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Students attending Glen Oaks Magnet High School interested in pursuing a career in the medical field got hands-on experience Tuesday, March 7.

Woman’s Hospital teamed up with the American Heart Association of Louisiana (AHA) to give back to the community and discuss the importance of heart health.

The two organizations donated a CPR in Schools Training Kit to Glen Oaks’ medical programs, which are available for students who are considering careers in health-related fields.

The kits include 10 mannequins each that are sustainable and reusable, meaning the school can continue to use them year after year, potentially adding more trained lifesavers to our community. The CPR in Schools Training Kits will empower students to learn the core skills of CPR in under 30 minutes, including AED skills and choking relief.

The CPR in Schools Training Kits will empower students to learn the core skills of CPR in under...
The CPR in Schools Training Kits will empower students to learn the core skills of CPR in under 30 minutes, including AED skills and choking relief.(Woman's Hospital)

Everything teachers need to properly educate students is included: an instructional video, facilitator’s guide, mannequins and a mannequin pump, knee pads, replacement parts and sanitizer.

Woman’s Chief Nursing Officer Cheri Johnson and AHA representative Nicole Jackson highlighted the importance of heart health during their donation presentation, noting that heart disease is the leading cause of death for men, women and people of most racial and ethnic groups in the U.S.

Cheri Johnson is the chair of the 2023 AHA Capital Area Heart Walk, which will take place on March 25. To find out more information about this year’s Heart Walk or learn more about cardiovascular care at Woman’s, visit the event page or womans.org/our-services/heart.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The body of missing Georgia man Nathan Millard was found in a vacant lot on Scenic Highway in...
Body of missing Ga. man found in Baton Rouge, family confirms; BRPD investigating
Nathan Millard
Ga. family speaks out after man disappears in Baton Rouge; wallet found, new photos released
According to Sheriff Brett Stassi, narcotic agents with the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office...
Guard caught allegedly trying to smuggle drugs into prison
LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers (8)
LSU WR Malik Nabers arrested in New Orleans; prosecutors refuse to charge with condition
Dr. Tyler Lasseigne with Esthetic Associates LLC
Dentist office that abruptly shut down for numerous weeks re-opens; Doctor says he was recovering from surgery

Latest News

Mexican army soldiers prepare a search mission for four U.S. citizens kidnapped by gunmen at...
S.C. woman kidnapped in Mexico is alive, mother confirms
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, March 7
Early March heat wave continues
A domestic shooting happened near the Warwick Apartments on Jefferson Highway Monday afternoon,...
Preteen accused of shooting parent arrested, officials say
DOTD holding open house to discuss I-10 widening project updates