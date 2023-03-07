Woman’s Hospital donates CPR kits to Glen Oaks High

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Students attending Glen Oaks Magnet High School interested in pursuing a career in the medical field got hands-on experience Tuesday, March 7.

Woman’s Hospital teamed up with the American Heart Association of Louisiana (AHA) to give back to the community and discuss the importance of heart health.

The two organizations donated a CPR in Schools Training Kit to Glen Oaks’ medical programs, which are available for students who are considering careers in health-related fields.

The kits include 10 mannequins each that are sustainable and reusable, meaning the school can continue to use them year after year, potentially adding more trained lifesavers to our community. The CPR in Schools Training Kits will empower students to learn the core skills of CPR in under 30 minutes, including AED skills and choking relief.

The CPR in Schools Training Kits will empower students to learn the core skills of CPR in under 30 minutes, including AED skills and choking relief. (Woman's Hospital)

Everything teachers need to properly educate students is included: an instructional video, facilitator’s guide, mannequins and a mannequin pump, knee pads, replacement parts and sanitizer.

Woman’s Chief Nursing Officer Cheri Johnson and AHA representative Nicole Jackson highlighted the importance of heart health during their donation presentation, noting that heart disease is the leading cause of death for men, women and people of most racial and ethnic groups in the U.S.

Cheri Johnson is the chair of the 2023 AHA Capital Area Heart Walk, which will take place on March 25. To find out more information about this year’s Heart Walk or learn more about cardiovascular care at Woman’s, visit the event page or womans.org/our-services/heart.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.