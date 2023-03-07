Wild pig-fighting bait developed by LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Researchers with LSU have developed a bait to battle wild pigs before they can cause too much damage to farmers’ crops.

The university said the pigs cause more than $90 million in damage to Louisiana farms every year and pose a growing threat to the environment. There are more invasive pigs than there are people living in Baton Rouge, New Orleans, and Shreveport combined, LSU said.

The patent-pending bait is chewy, golf-ball-sized, and something that pigs love to eat, researchers said. They added the bait makes the animals fall asleep.

“As a chemist, I’m quite proud that we’re able to simplify and solve a problem using general chemistry to help the citizens of the state,” said John Pojman, a chemistry professor at LSU. “A great advantage of being a land-grant university is that we have both an agriculture college and a chemistry department with complementary expertise to tackle real and pressing problems.”

Researchers said the bait has next to no impact on the environment. It also won’t harm animals or humans who might be tempted to eat the pigs.

For more information about the bait, click here.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.