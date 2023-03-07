SMART LIVING: Cancer prevention strategies

ORLANDO, Fla. (IVANHOE NEWSWIRE) - According to the CDC, about one in three Americans will develop some form of cancer during their lifetime.

“Lifestyle things have been shown to be as important or more important in cancer development,” said William Dale, MD, a geriatrician at City of Hope in Los Angeles.

The first prevention strategy is to get your Vitamin D levels checked. A nurse’s health study found that women with higher levels of Vitamin D had a 50% reduction in their risk of developing breast cancer. If you’re deficient, you may need a supplement.

Another way to prevent cancer is to stand up more. One study found that every two-hour increase in sitting time was linked to an eight 8% jump in colon cancer risk and a 10% jump in endometrial cancer risk.

Stay away from too much barbequed or fried meats. The American Cancer Society said cooking these foods over high temperatures creates chemicals that may boost cancer risk.

Another prevention tip is to check your home’s indoor air quality. About one in 15 U.S. homes has elevated levels of radon, which is the second most common cause of lung cancer after smoking.

One more simple strategy is drinking a caffeinated beverage. Studies show antioxidants in green and black tea can protect against DNA damage that leads to cancer. Research suggests coffee may also lower the risk of tumors.

