Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

SMART LIVING: Cancer prevention strategies

According to the CDC, about one in three Americans will develop some form of cancer during their lifetime.
By Marsha Lewis and Roque Correa
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 6:41 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (IVANHOE NEWSWIRE) - According to the CDC, about one in three Americans will develop some form of cancer during their lifetime.

“Lifestyle things have been shown to be as important or more important in cancer development,” said William Dale, MD, a geriatrician at City of Hope in Los Angeles.

The first prevention strategy is to get your Vitamin D levels checked. A nurse’s health study found that women with higher levels of Vitamin D had a 50% reduction in their risk of developing breast cancer. If you’re deficient, you may need a supplement.

Another way to prevent cancer is to stand up more. One study found that every two-hour increase in sitting time was linked to an eight 8% jump in colon cancer risk and a 10% jump in endometrial cancer risk.

Stay away from too much barbequed or fried meats. The American Cancer Society said cooking these foods over high temperatures creates chemicals that may boost cancer risk.

Another prevention tip is to check your home’s indoor air quality. About one in 15 U.S. homes has elevated levels of radon, which is the second most common cause of lung cancer after smoking.

One more simple strategy is drinking a caffeinated beverage. Studies show antioxidants in green and black tea can protect against DNA damage that leads to cancer. Research suggests coffee may also lower the risk of tumors.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nathan Millard
Ga. family speaks out after man disappears in Baton Rouge; wallet found, new photos released
The body of missing Georgia man Nathan Millard was found in a vacant lot on Scenic Highway in...
Body of missing Ga. man found in Baton Rouge, family confirms; BRPD investigating
According to Sheriff Brett Stassi, narcotic agents with the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office...
Guard caught allegedly trying to smuggle drugs into prison
LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers (8)
LSU WR Malik Nabers arrested in New Orleans; prosecutors refuse to charge with condition
Desmond Carter
Teen arrested in Madison Brooks case indicted for rape; will be tried as adult

Latest News

K-9 Basco
Iberville Sheriff’s Office mourning loss of K-9 Basco
Police Lights
Police investigate shooting on Jefferson Highway
According to the CDC, about one in three Americans will develop some form of cancer during...
SMART LIVING: Cancer prevention strategies
Former Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) Secretary Shawn Wilson has announced...
Former DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson announces run for governor