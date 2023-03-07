Search underway for man last seen in Iberia Parish

IBERIA PARISH (WAFB) - The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing man.

According to law enforcement, Derek M. Romero was last seen on March 5 around 1:30 a.m. at a home located in the 5100 block of Old LA 25 in Iberia Parish.

Romero is 38 years old, 5 ft. 9 inches tall, and about 140 lbs.

Authorities report Derek has brown hair and brown eyes. He was wearing blue jeans, a black t-shirt, and brown work boots.

Anyone with information about Romero’s location is urged to contact the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-369-3711 or submit a tip on the Iberia Sheriff’s App.

