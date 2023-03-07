REPORT: Rep. Garret Graves not running for La. governor

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Congressman Garret Graves will not be running for Louisiana governor, according to a report from The Advocate newspaper.

The newspaper reported that Graves emailed supporters and told them Louisiana is facing a consequential gubernatorial election. The report said Graves told supporters that it’s clear the best service he can provide Louisianans and the next governor is by building upon wins in the U.S. Congress.

Several candidates have officially announced their runs for governor. On the Republican side, the list of candidates includes Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, Louisiana Treasurer John Schroder, State Sen. Sharon Hewitt of Slidell, and State Rep. Richard Nelson of Mandeville.

Former DOTD Transportation Secretary Dr. Shawn Wilson is the only high-profile Democrat to enter the race.

Hunter Lundy, an attorney from Lake Charles, is running as an independent in the race.

Voters will head to the polls to choose Louisiana’s next governor in the fall of 2023.

