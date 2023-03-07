Police investigating shooting involving juvenile on Jefferson HIghway

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A juvenile suspect remains at large as of Tuesday, March 7 in connection with a shooting in Baton Rouge that happened Monday night, according to a spokesman with the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Officers with BRPD originally responded to a shooting scene on Monday, March 6.

According to police, one person was shot in the area of the Warwick Apartments on Jefferson Highway. Police said the victim has injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

Police remained on the scene as they worked to determine if a juvenile was locked inside one of the apartments, officials said.

One witness said people living near the scene were asked to remain indoors since around 4 p.m.

Other witnesses said they heard officers pleading with someone to come out of an apartment. Later, the witnesses reported hearing loud bangs.

Sources said the suspect was taken into custody without incident. Baton Rouge Police disputed those claims, saying no one was detained at the scene and the juvenile has not been taken into custody.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

