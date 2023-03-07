Police investigate shooting on Jefferson Highway

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a shooting scene on Monday, March 6.

According to BRPD, one person was shot in the area of the Warwick Apartments on Jefferson Highway. Police said the victim has injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

At least one area resident said people in the apartment complex have been asked to remain indoors since around 4 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

