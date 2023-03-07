Police: 3 siblings reported missing in Zachary found safe
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 4:56 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Three siblings reported missing has been found safe, the Zachary Police Department confirmed.
Authorities originally stated the trio was last seen together on Friday, March 3 wearing their school uniforms.
They were identified as Alayia Polk,16; Jaworski Polk, Jr.,14; and Jamone Polk,12.
Police added they were found unharmed.
