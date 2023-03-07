Police: 3 siblings reported missing in Zachary found safe

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Three siblings reported missing has been found safe, the Zachary Police Department confirmed.

Authorities originally stated the trio was last seen together on Friday, March 3 wearing their school uniforms.

They were identified as Alayia Polk,16; Jaworski Polk, Jr.,14; and Jamone Polk,12.

Police added they were found unharmed.

The Zachary Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating three missing juveniles. (Zachary Police Department)

The Zachary Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating three missing juveniles. (Zachary Police Department)

The Zachary Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating three missing juveniles. (Zachary Police Department)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.