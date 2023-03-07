People living with HIV can get up to $100 for participation in study

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Pennington Biomedical Research Center is looking for people living with HIV to participate in a behavioral health study.

LSU said participants can potentially earn up to $100 for taking part in the study.

The goal of the research is to learn more about health behaviors in people living with HIV.

“The long-term goal of this research is to mitigate the disparities in adverse health behaviors in order to reduce comorbidities and poor health outcomes,” said Dr. John Apolzan, associate professor of research in clinical nutrition and metabolism.

LSU said study participants will complete several questionnaires. The participants will also undergo seven-day activity monitoring and will be invited to take part in the ancillary study assessments.

In order to qualify for the study, a person must be 18 years or older and have a documented HIV infection. The person must also be in care at an HIV specialty clinic.

“At Pennington Biomedical, our mission is to discover triggers of chronic disease through innovative research that improves human health across the lifespan,” said Dr. John Kirwan, executive director of Pennington Biomedical. “While a majority of our research focuses on causes of things like obesity, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, cancer, and dementia, it’s also important for us to work toward ways to help improve health outcomes for individuals with other chronic immune system diseases like HIV or AIDS.”

