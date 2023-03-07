Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

No. 1 LSU explodes for 11 runs in shutout win over Butler

LSU Tigers
LSU Tigers(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 8:47 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 1 LSU continued their hot hitting in their win over Butler University on Monday, March 6 from Alex Box Stadium.

LSU (11-1) scored 11 runs on 14 hits as they shutout Butler (2-10) 11-0.

The Tigers had eight extra-base hits, including three home runs and a triple. LSU scored 62 runs in four games over the weekend.

Dylan Crews was 2-for-5 with a home run, a double, and three RBI. Brady Neal and Plaxton Kling picked up their first home runs of the season.

Thatcher Hurd (1-0) picked up his first win of the season after going six innings, allowing three hits and striking out 11 to go with one walk. Hurd started the game with six straight strikeouts and he retired the first nine batters he faced.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nathan Millard
Ga. family speaks out after man disappears in Baton Rouge; wallet found, new photos released
The body of missing Georgia man Nathan Millard was found in a vacant lot on Scenic Highway in...
Body of missing Ga. man found in Baton Rouge, family confirms; BRPD investigating
According to Sheriff Brett Stassi, narcotic agents with the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office...
Guard caught allegedly trying to smuggle drugs into prison
LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers (8)
LSU WR Malik Nabers arrested in New Orleans; prosecutors refuse to charge with condition
Desmond Carter
Teen arrested in Madison Brooks case indicted for rape; will be tried as adult

Latest News

LSU pitcher Paul Skenes (20)
Skenes earns second SEC Pitcher of the Week
LSU pitcher Chase Shores (34)
No. 1 LSU shuts out Central Conn. St. in another run-rule win
LSU designated hitter Georgia Clark (25)
No. 15 LSU shows off offensive prowess again in win over Cal Poly
LSU third baseman Danieca Coffey (13)
No. 15 LSU’s offense explodes against San Jose St.