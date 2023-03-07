No. 1 LSU explodes for 11 runs in shutout win over Butler

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 1 LSU continued their hot hitting in their win over Butler University on Monday, March 6 from Alex Box Stadium.

LSU (11-1) scored 11 runs on 14 hits as they shutout Butler (2-10) 11-0.

The Tigers had eight extra-base hits, including three home runs and a triple. LSU scored 62 runs in four games over the weekend.

Dylan Crews was 2-for-5 with a home run, a double, and three RBI. Brady Neal and Plaxton Kling picked up their first home runs of the season.

Thatcher Hurd (1-0) picked up his first win of the season after going six innings, allowing three hits and striking out 11 to go with one walk. Hurd started the game with six straight strikeouts and he retired the first nine batters he faced.

