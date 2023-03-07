More record highs likely over the next few days

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Little change is expected in our weather today, with mostly cloudy skies this morning giving way to more sunshine by the afternoon. Highs will top out in the mid 80s, and with today’s record in Baton Rouge standing at 85 degrees, it looks like the record will again be in jeopardy.

Much like Monday, a few spotty showers will also be possible, but most will see little to no rainfall.

More Records Possible

High pressure centered just to our south will keep a very warm and mainly dry pattern in place through Thursday. Highs will continue to top out in the mid to upper 80s, meaning additional record highs are possible. And slim rain chances will remain in place, generally running less than 20% through Thursday.

Friday Cold Front

A cold front will move into the area on Friday, resulting in a slight uptick in rain chances. Scattered showers and perhaps a t-storm will be possible, but the main energy with Friday’s storm system will bypass us to our north, meaning that widespread rains are unlikely. And even with the front expected to move through, the main push of cooler air will stay to our north and east, with only a slight cool down expected into Saturday.

Stronger Front Arrives Late Sunday

A second, stronger cold front will move into the area late Sunday and early Monday. That front should produce scattered showers and t-storms, followed by a more significant cool down into early next week. Highs should return to near-normal levels in the 70s next week, with morning lows also getting much closer to where they should be in the early to mid part of March.

