Man sentenced to 20 years after pleading guilty to child porn charges, authorities say

The United States Department of Justice
(MGN)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 2:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man has been sentenced to 20 years behind bars after pleading guilty and being convicted for receipt of child pornography, according to the United States Attorney’s Office.

Authorities said Jesse J. Allen, 35, of Baton Rouge, will serve 20 years in federal prison and 10 years of federal supervised release after getting out of prison. Authorities added that he’ll be required to register as a sex offender for life, must complete sex offender treatment, and will need to pay $51,000 in restitution.

“This sentencing reinforces our mission to protect innocent children from child predators by utilizing the justice system,” said Douglas A. Williams, Jr., special agent in charge of FBI New Orleans. “We thank our partners at the U.s. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District for their dedication to the pursuit of justice in this case.”

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Allen admitted during his guilty plea to using cell phones and the internet to seek out and receive child pornography images. Authorities said the images involved more than one victim.

The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse, authorities said. They added that the FBI and Louisiana State Police investigated the case, while Assistant U.S. Attorney Jamie Flowers Jr. prosecuted it.

