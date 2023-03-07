Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Man accused of shooting, killing girlfriend after fighting, officials say

Eric Harrell
Eric Harrell(Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Raley Pellittieri
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 3:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDEPENDENCE, La. (WAFB) - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man who allegedly shot and killed his girlfriend on Tuesday, March 7.

Deputies charged Eric Harrell, 28, of Amite, with second-degree murder, obstruction of justice, and convicted felon in possession of a firearm, according to the sheriff’s office.

The deadly shooting reportedly happened in Independence during the early morning hours of March 7. No street name was released.

Officials identified the victim as Shircreasia Madison, 40, of Independence.

Chief Jimmy Travis said Madison was shot in her home by Harrell, who was her live-in boyfriend, after a domestic dispute between them.

Anyone with information about this case can contact detective Bobby Bradberry at 985-902-2045; call Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa’s anonymous tip line at 1-800-554-5245; or visit www.tangicrimestoppers.com and click on the P3 Tips icon or Submit A Tip.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The body of missing Georgia man Nathan Millard was found in a vacant lot on Scenic Highway in...
Body of missing Ga. man found in Baton Rouge, family confirms; BRPD investigating
Nathan Millard
Ga. family speaks out after man disappears in Baton Rouge; wallet found, new photos released
According to Sheriff Brett Stassi, narcotic agents with the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office...
Guard caught allegedly trying to smuggle drugs into prison
LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers (8)
LSU WR Malik Nabers arrested in New Orleans; prosecutors refuse to charge with condition
Dr. Tyler Lasseigne with Esthetic Associates LLC
Dentist office that abruptly shut down for numerous weeks re-opens; Doctor says he was recovering from surgery

Latest News

Photo of Georgia native Nathan Millard
Family reveals Nathan Millard autopsy findings; ;olice say ‘no foul play’ suspected
The families of LaTavia Washington McGee and Eric James Williams confirmed the two are alive...
Families confirm names of Mexico kidnapping survivors; both back in U.S.
Stirrin' It Up: Cornflakes-Coated Fillets of Fish
Image of robber and auto thief wanted by deputies
EBRSO: Detectives searching for armed robber, car thief